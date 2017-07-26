DU announces seventh cut off list, 97.25 per cent for Economics (Hons) at Hindu College

The highest cut off percentage in the seventh list put out by the Delhi University today remained unchanged from the previous 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu College. (Image: PTI)

The highest cut off percentage in the seventh list put out by the Delhi University today remained unchanged from the previous 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu College. Lady Shri Ram College for Women also announced same cut off – 97.25 per cent – for BA (Hons) Political Science. In its sixth cut-off list released on July 21, the highest percentage of 97.25 was set by Hindu College for its BA Economics (Hons) course. The second highest cut off 96.75 has been announced by Lady Shri Ram College for Women for BSc (Hons) Statistics.

“Admissions for the seventh cut-off will take place between 27 and 28 July,” the DU Registrar said in a release. The DU had announced its first cut-off on June 23 and the highest was 99.66 per cent for B Sc Electronics (Hons) in SGTB Khalsa College