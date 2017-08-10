DU announces 10th cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses

The second highest cut-off has been announced by the Indraprastha College for women for B.A (Hons) Psychology at 96.5 per cent. (PTI)

The Delhi University today announced its tenth cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses, with the highest being 97 per cent at Hindu College for B.A (Hons) Economics. The second highest cut-off has been announced by the Indraprastha College for women for B.A (Hons) Psychology at 96.5 per cent, according to a release.

The DU had allocated its eighth and ninth cut-off list exclusively for applicants from reserved categories. In the tenth list, though there are no such restrictions, many colleges have closed admissions to various courses with a few exemptions. “The tenth list will be displayed by different colleges of the varsity on Friday. Eligible candidates are advised to complete their admission in the colleges concerned,” the release said.