DU Admission 2017: SRCC releases first cut-off list for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons)

DU Admission 2017: 1st cut-off list of Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi released.

DU Admission 2017: The Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi has released its first cut-off list on June 23 for Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) programmes for all categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD and Kashmiri Migrant candidates. According to the notice released by the institute, the cut-off percentages have been declared for admission to BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics (1st year) on the basis of the average percentage in fourr best subjects as per the criteria that has been laid down by the University of Delhi for admission. The release also states a Note saying, “Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories seeking admission to B.Com (Hons) are required to report for admission as per the a schedule between 9 AM to 1 PM.”

All other category candidates are advised to contact personally for completing the admission formalities on any day (During admission schedule for first cut-off list) between 9 AM to 1 PM with prescribed documents, as per the notice released.

Here is the cut-off list that has been released by the Institute-

Dates for General and OBC categories for admission-

June 24, 2017- For General Category candidates with 98.50% and above & OBC category candidates with 96% and above

June 27-28, 2017- For candidates with other percentages