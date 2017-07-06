DU Admission 2017: 3rd cutoff list to be released today, 2 pct dip expected in commerce, arts courses

DU Admission 2017 UG course: Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the cutoff list can finally relax as the 3rd cutoff list will be available today.

DU Admission 2017 UG course: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its 3rd cutoff list for admission to undergraduate programmes provided at colleges affiliated to the university today. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the cutoff list can finally relax as the 3rd cutoff list will be available today at the official website of University of Delhi at du.ac.in. Admissions at Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Lady Shri Ram (LSR) is likely to close today candidates belonging to the general category for the most popular courses like Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Commerce (Hons). Admissions to English (Hons) will also close today for Kirori Mal and Hindu. There are high chances that the 3rd cutoff list released today might see a dip of 0.25 to 2 percent points, as per media reports.

According to a India.com report, a Delhi University official confirmed that out of the 30409 admissions approved this year, 29106 candidates have paid their fees. More than half of the seats have already been filled at Delhi University’s popular colleges like Lady Shri Ram (LSR), Kirori Mal College, Daulat Ram College, Miranda House and Ramjas College. The admission process for the candidates whose names will be announced in the third list will continue till July 10.

Candidates who want to study at the Delhi University but their names have not appeared in the cutoff lists that have been released till date should not lose hope and wait for the next list.

All the best!!