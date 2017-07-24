DTE Maharashtra M Tech Final Merit List 2017 released on official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in; download now

The final merit list published by DTE Maharashtra for M Tech 2017 admissions can now be downloaded from their official website dtemaharastra.gov.in (Photo: Official Website)

DTE Maharashtra M Tech 2017 Final Merit List: Good news for candidates, finally the list has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra. Admissions will be given to students in both government and private colleges throughout Maharashtra. The candidates will secure admission in a college on the basis of the results of their previous examination, reports India.com. The final merit list published by DTE Maharashtra for M Tech 2017 admissions can now be downloaded from their official website dtemaharastra.gov.in.

To download the merit list, the students need to log in to the website and click on the link for DTE Maharashtra M.Tech Provisional Merit List 2017. The merit list will provide the roll number of the candidates. According to India.com, DTE Maharashtra had previously released the CAP 1st Round seat matrix on July 22. It is set to release the NRI/OCI/PIO merit list on July 25. The application process the M.Tech course commenced on July 11 and ended on July 18. Those who have qualified in the application process would now be able to take admission in various DTE affiliated colleges in Maharashtra.

The DTE Maharashtra also conducts counselling sessions, along with entrance exams, for students to take admissions into both under graduate and post graduate programmes in various colleges across Maharashtra. As reports say, there are nearly 2000 institutions in Maharashtra that resort to the DTE Maharashtra exams. Other entrances conducted by the DTE Maharashtra are entrances for undergraduate programmes in Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering technology and MH-CET, which is the entrance test for degree courses in technical institutes across Maharashtra, as reported. According to India.com, in the year 2016-17, after the fourth round of counselling by the Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra, more than 51,000 seats were vacant.