DTE Maharashtra 2017: CAP Round II 2017 allotment results declared; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra cap round 2 2017: The results of Common Admission Process (CAP) Round II of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2017) has been announced by Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra. DTE Maharashtra has published the engineering provisional allotment list on their official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The first round of allotment for the MHT CET 2017 was declared on June 28th. Thousands of candidates seeking admissions in first year of undergraduate technical courses in Engineering and Technology for the academic year 2017-18 in various engineering institutions across the state of Maharashtra gave common entrance test on May 11th, 2017, as per the reports by Indian Express. Students can now check the provisional allotment list for the second round that was declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell on 10 July.

Follow the simple steps to check DTE Maharashtra allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Engineering Provisional Allotment List For CAP Round-II that flashes on the hompage.

Step 3: Enter your application ID and date of birth in the field provided. Click on Submit.

Step 4: Download the merit list and take a printout if required. Keep a copy for further reference.

This year more than 3.7 lakh students appeared for the entrance test. Out of these 2.83 candidates took the test for admission to engineering only, while, 2.37 students appeared for both engineering and pharmacy courses. The results for CAP Round 3 will be displayed on July 16. While the candidates will be able to change and confirm the option from July 16 to 19. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 3 will be published on July 21.