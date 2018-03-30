Don’t get stressed, direct energy towards prep: Psychologists to CBSE students

In the wake of the CBSE ordering re-examination of the Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths papers due to paper leak, psychologists have advised the students not to get stressed and direct their energy towards exam preparation.

In the wake of the CBSE ordering re-examination of the Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths papers due to paper leak, psychologists have advised the students not to get stressed and direct their energy towards exam preparation. The CBSE’s decision of cancelling the papers has been opposed by the students across the country as they said they would have to write the papers once again.

Education Secretary Anil Swarup today said that the re-examination of the CBSE’s Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the re-test for Class 10 mathematics is likely to be conducted in July. Dr Rahul Saha, assistant professor in the department of Psychiatry at the Safdarjung hospital, said that the students in such a situation should “remain calm and not get stressed”. “Getting stressed out and angry will not help in this situation. No doubt the education system needs to be full-proof and the authorities should ensure that paper leaks don’t happen in future, but the students will have to accept the reality and face the situation with confidence and positivity.

“Stress is not about exam pressure it is also about insecurity and uncertainty in the mind of a child,” Saha said. Psychiatrist Dr Samir Parikh, director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, said the parents have an important role to play here and they should motivate them rather than talking about the lacuna of the system. Also, the society, instead of increasing the stress of the students should help them face this crucial time so that children do not lose self-confidence in the whole process. “What one needs to understand is that exams have their own stress quotient when it comes to students.

And obviously reappearing in the same exam, does gives them stress, but at the same time it is important for all of us to remember that there are situations and times which are not in our control,” Parikh said. “So complaining, sulking and worrying doesn’t help. We need to accept the reality and give our best,” he said. “Children are resilient and will be able to overcome this highly stressful situation. Exams are not a measure of any person and cannot undo lives.

Success has to be defined broadly and examinations are only one part of the process,” Achal Bhagat, senior consultant, Psychiatry at Apollo hospital, said. “My advise to young people is to focus on the short term, study hard and do not lose your energies in the anger that you feel presently. This too shall pass!,” he said.