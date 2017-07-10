Dibrugarh University Results 2017: Even semester scores for BA, BSc, BCom announced

Dibrugarh University Results 2017: Visit the official website at dibruonline.in or dibru.ac.in.

Dibrugarh University Results 2017: The Dibrugarh University has declared the even semester results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) programmes at dibruonline.in and dibru.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website or the official results website of the University to check their scores as the result link has been activated. Candidates need to keep in mind that the website might work slowly due to heavy traffic or might not work at all. In such cases, candidates should keep calm and try again later after allowing some time to pass – 10 to 15 minutes.

According to an NDTV report, Pallabi Bhattacharjya from Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya, with a score of 85.36 per cent in the exam has been declared as the best graduate in the Arts stream. NERIM Guwahati’s Tania Kashyap who secured 78.54 per cent along with JB College’s Himangshu Sekhar Sharma with a 91.21 per cent has been declared as the best graduates in Commerce and Science streams, respectively.

Dibrugarh University Results 2017: Steps to check results-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Dibrugarh University at dibruonline.in or dibru.ac.in

Step 2: On the results page, select the name of the examination

Step 3: Enter your roll number and press submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result and keep the same for future

All the best!!