DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam result 2017: Check out your result at dhsekerala.gov.in ; here is how to download marks

DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam results: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the results on its official website for the second year equivalency examination 2017.

DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam results: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the results on its official website for the second year equivalency examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check out their results at the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. You can download the result from there. If in any case, you are unable to view the result on the college website, you can find the result link at keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE had rescheduled its equivalency examination dates from October 8 to October 20, 2017. The examination took place from October 20 to October 22, 2017.

While checking out the result, candidates will require their roll number and date of birth to access the second year higher secondary equivalency examination of October 2017 result site.

How to check DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam 2017 results:

Students can follow the few simple steps to check the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. You can also check out the result at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Once you open the website, you will find a link for results, click on that link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be asked to provide your roll number and date of birth. Fill up the required fields.

Step 4: After filling all the required fields. Check for your result.

Step 5: Download your result.

Step 6: Take a print out and save it for your future reference.

Earlier, Kerala DHSE had also released the time table of plus one equivalency improvement exam. Earlier, it had announced the reevaluation results of first year or Plus One March 2017 exams. The DHSE had successfully conducted the first year examination and reportedly all students appeared for the Plus examination at the respective examination centers. The Kerala DHSE first year revaluation results had been published in a pdf file on the official website. Also, the candidates who did not clear the examination can appear for the supplementary examination. The scores of Plus One and Plus Two examinations are necessary for further competitive exams.