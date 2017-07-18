DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017 to be released today at dheodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017: The admission process of candidates selected in the first round started from July 3 and classes are scheduled to begin from July 19. (Website)

DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) in Odisha will release the third selection merit list for degree +3 admissions on the official website dheodisha.gov.in today. The admission process of candidates selected in the first round started from July 3 and classes are scheduled to begin from July 19. The department will send intimation letter to the selected candidates through SMS or through Email, the report added. Candidates can of course check the result at dheodisha.gov.in. Apart from this, the college notice board will show names of selected candidates. Students and their parents can call at the toll-free number 155335 or 1800-345-6770.

Steps to check DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017:

Candidates can check results by following the below mentioned steps-

Step 1) Visit the official website at dheodisha.gov.in

Step 2) After entering the site. Click the link DHE Odisha +3 result 2017.

Step 3) Students can now fill up registration number, date of birth and password.

Step 4) Result will be displayed. Download the same for reference purpose.

DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017- Eligibility: Student must have cleared the Higher Secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or its equivalent. The admission for the various programmes under DHE will be provided on the basis of merit.

DHE Odisha +3 third selection merit list 2017- Merit list: The overall marks that candidate secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and whether candidates belong to reserved category will also be considered. If a student passed the Higher Secondary (+2) / equivalent examination compartmentally, then the average of marks secured in the subjects concerned at both examinations willl be considered to determine the aggregate.