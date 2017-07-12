DHE Odisha Plus 3 Second Selection List 2017 Live Updates: Declaration to be made today

DHE Odisha Plus +3 Selection List 2017 Declaration likely at 11 AM today at dheodisha.gov.in

DHE Odisha Plus 3 Second Selection List 2017 Live Updates: The second selection list for degree admission in the state of Odisha will be released today by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha at 11 AM on the official website dheodisha.gov.in. Candidates who are in line for admission and are waiting for the list, can check the same as soon as the llist has been released by DHE. The list was earlier supposed to be released on July 8, but the date was changed a day before.

Here are the DHE Odisha Plus 3 Second Selection List 2017 Live Updates:.

11:37 AM: The official website of Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha is not working properly. Hopefully, the list will be released soon.

11:27 AM: Candidates need to keep in mind that the website might not work properly due to heavy traffic at the time when the list has been released.

11:18 AM: These students have to take admission in the colleges to which they have been promoted before July 17.

11:17 AM: In a press release, the DHE Odisha has said that the aspirants seeking admission to Plus II courses who have been slid up during second and third selection will have to compulsorily take admission in their upper choice colleges.

11:15 AM: Candidates can contact DHE at toll-free number 155335 or 1800-345-6770, in case of any discrepancy

11:11 AM: Candidates need to keep in mind that the intimation letter will not be sent through post to any student

11:07 AM: The intimation letter to all the selected applicants will be transmitted through SMS, Email, official website — dheodisha.gov.in, college notice board.

11:05 AM: Steps to check DHE Odisha Plus +3 Selection List 2017- 1) Visit the official website of DHE at dheodisha.gov.in; 2) On the homepage, click on the list that says, ‘Second Selection list’; 3) Now enter the required details and press enter; 4) The merit list will be displayed on the screens; 5) Check the list and take a print out of the same for future.

10:59 AM: Till date, 124748 have been filled in by the names released in the first selection list, 93225 seats are yet to be filled by the students who names will be declared in the second and third list

10:58 AM: A total of 217973 seats across 834 general colleges were sanctioned by the Department of Higher Education for participation in the e-admission process

10:54 AM: Out of the total number of applications submitted, majority of the candidates belonged to the Arts and Commerce background

10:53 AM: A total of 234893 applications were submitted for DHE Odisha Plus 3 degree admission

10:52 AM: In the first selection list, a total of 157188 candidates were placed out of which 82047 were female

10:50 AM: Classes for DHE Odisha plus 3 1st students will begin from July 24, 2017

10:47 AM: The third selection list for admission will be released on July 18 by the Department of Higher Education

10:44 AM: Once the list has been released, candidates can visit dheodisha.gov.in to check their merit ranking.

10:40 AM: As per the new schedule announced by DHE, the second selection list for degree admission in Odisha will be released on July 12 and admission for the same will begin a day after.

10:35 AM: The second selection list will be released shortly by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha.