DHE Odisha +3 admission list to be declared today at dheodisha.gov.in; Here is how you can check

DHE Odisha +3 admission list: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) in Odisha will release the first selection list for degree +3 admissions on the official website dheodisha.gov.in today, a report by Indian Express said. The admission process of candidates selected in the first round will start from July 3 and classes will begin from July 19. The next round of the process will be on July 7. The department will send intimation letter to the selected candidates through SMS or through Email, the report added. Candidates can check the result at dheodisha.gov.in. Apart from this, the college notice board will show names of selected candidates. Students and their parents can call at the toll-free number 155335 or 1800-345-6770.

Here is how students can check results

1) Click on to official website dheodisha.gov.in

2) After entering the site. Click the link DHE Odisha +3 result 2017.

3) Students can now fill up registration number, date of birth and password.

4) Result will be displayed. Download the same for reference purpose.

Eligibility: Student must have cleared the Higher Secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or its equivalent. The admission in various streams will be done on the basis of merit.

Merit list: The overall marks that candidate secured at the Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and whether candidates belong to reserved category will also be considered. If a student passed the Higher Secondary (+2) / equivalent examination compartmentally, then the average of marks secured in the subjects concerned at both examinations willl be considered to determine the aggregate.

Apart from this, e-Admission, SAMS also maintains the academic and financial records of students admitted in different colleges, the paper said.