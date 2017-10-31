Tamil Nadu class 12th board exam 2018: Check out the complete plus 2 exam date sheet here

Tamil Nadu 12th date sheet: The class 12th or plus 2 board examination date sheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the same can check the exam schedule given below as per the one available on the official website of the Directorate and start their preparation accordingly. The examination is all set to be conducted in the month of March next year. The exams will begin from March 1 and conclude on April 6, 2018. The exam that will be held for three hours each will begin from 10 AM. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the paper, five minutes to verify the particulars and begin writing from 10.15 am.
Along with the Tamil Nadu 12th exam date sheet, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has also released the date sheet for classes 10 and 11 (plus one) that is available on the official website of DGE for download. While the class 12th exams will begin from March 1, the class 10 exams will begin on March 16 and carry on until April 20, 2018.
Here is the complete/full Tamil Nadu plus 2 exam schedule-
Thursday, March 1, 2018
Language paper 1
Friday, March 2, 2018
Language paper 2
Monday, March 5, 2018
English paper 1
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
English paper 2
Friday, March 9, 2018
Commerce
Home Science
Geography
Monday, March 12, 2018
Mathematics
Zoology
Micro biology
Nutrition and dietetics
Thursday, March 15, 2018
All vocal theory
Political science
Nursing (general)
Statistics
Monday, March 19, 2018
Physics
Economics
Monday, March 26, 2018
Chemistry
Accountancy
Monday, April 2, 2018
Biology
History
Botany
Business Maths
Friday, April 6, 2018
Communicative English
Indian culture
Computer science
Bio chemistry
Advanced language (Tamil)
All the best, candidates!!