Tamil Nadu class 12th board exam 2018: Check out the complete plus 2 exam date sheet here

Tamil Nadu class 12th: The exams will begin from March 1 and conclude on April 6, 2018.

Tamil Nadu 12th date sheet: The class 12th or plus 2 board examination date sheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the same can check the exam schedule given below as per the one available on the official website of the Directorate and start their preparation accordingly. The examination is all set to be conducted in the month of March next year. The exams will begin from March 1 and conclude on April 6, 2018. The exam that will be held for three hours each will begin from 10 AM. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the paper, five minutes to verify the particulars and begin writing from 10.15 am.

Along with the Tamil Nadu 12th exam date sheet, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has also released the date sheet for classes 10 and 11 (plus one) that is available on the official website of DGE for download. While the class 12th exams will begin from March 1, the class 10 exams will begin on March 16 and carry on until April 20, 2018.

Here is the complete/full Tamil Nadu plus 2 exam schedule-

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Language paper 1

Friday, March 2, 2018

Language paper 2

Monday, March 5, 2018

English paper 1

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

English paper 2

Friday, March 9, 2018

Commerce

Home Science

Geography

Monday, March 12, 2018

Mathematics

Zoology

Micro biology

Nutrition and dietetics

Thursday, March 15, 2018

All vocal theory

Political science

Nursing (general)

Statistics

Monday, March 19, 2018

Physics

Economics

Monday, March 26, 2018

Chemistry

Accountancy

Monday, April 2, 2018

Biology

History

Botany

Business Maths

Friday, April 6, 2018

Communicative English

Indian culture

Computer science

Bio chemistry

Advanced language (Tamil)

All the best, candidates!!