Delhi University sees a 1.5 percent to five percent drop in cut-offs in vocational courses for lack of takers

Vocational courses in Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies (CVS) have seen a 1.5 percent to 5 percent drop in the cut-off list. The cut-off for vocational courses ranges from 86 percent to 91.5 percent, the range for the cut-off for the same course last year was between 93 percent to 91 percent. The college thinks that they have figured out the right cut-off for the vocational courses. The College of Vocational Studies offers seven courses and each course has a vacancy for 77 students, this means that the college has a total of 539 seats in the vocational courses, according to a Navbharat Times report.

Out of the seven vocational sources, the highest demand is for Human Resources Management course and resultantly the cut-off for this course has seen a dip of only 1.5 percent. The cut-off in the first list for this course is 91.5 percent. Marketing Management and Retail Business the second most popular course has seen a drop of two percent in the first cut-off list and the current cut-off stands at 91 percent, according to the report.

The courses which have seen the heaviest drop in the cut-off list are Management and Marketing of Insurance, this subject saw a drop of five percent and the cut-off now stands at 86 percent, last year the final list for the course closed at 85 percent.

Dr Inderjeet Dagar, the Principal of the College, has said that last year the college had kept a high cut-off for these vocational courses, due to which the college could not find students for these courses. Dagar added that the college had to lower the marks threshold to get students into the class. As per the report, the college had to release between six to eight cut-off lists before it could fill students in its classes.

Dagar told Navbharat Times that this time the cut-off has been kept low to get the seats filled at the earliest.