Delhi University releases 8th cut off list for reserved category students

DU will also issue 9th cut-off list to admit students belonging to reserved categories (PTI)

The Delhi University today announced its eighth cut-off list exclusively for admitting reserved category students. In the 8th cut-off list, the highest percentage is 95 for BSc Physics (Hons) at the Hindu College for the OBC students. In the special drive, only such students will be admitted who have registered for the Delhi University and have not been admitted in any college irrespective of any reserved category under previous cut-off lists, a statement issued by the varsity said. The admissions for this cut-off list will take place between August 3 and August 4.

“No fresh registrations will be allowed in the drive,” the statement said. The DU will also issue 9th cut-off list to admit students belonging to reserved categories – SC, ST, OBC, Persons With Disabilities (PWD), Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces, Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and students in Sports/Extra Curricular Activities (ECA).