Delhi University admissions: Cut-offs may be slashed by 3 pct

Delhi University admissions: After the first cut off, the varsity has approved admissions of a total of 12,600 candidates for the morning colleges. (PTI)

Delhi University admissions: Good news for students who want to study in Delhi University (DU) as the varsity may reduce its net percentage cut-offs. According to a Times Now report, the cut offs can be reduced up to three per cent for admissions in undergraduate courses resuming on July 1. The prestigious university had released its first cut-off list for the academic year 2017-18 for merit-based undergraduate courses with the highest cut-off was reportedly marked at 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. After the first cut off, the varsity has approved admissions of a total of 12,600 candidates for the morning colleges and as many as 13,000 candidates have been approved to take admissions in the evening colleges. These figures together filled one-fourth of the total number of seats on Wednesday (June 28) after the first cut offs came in. Wednesday was the last day of the admission schedule for the first cut off and at the end of it, the admissions for colleges and courses will resume on July 1 (Saturday) with subsequent cut-offs, the report said.

Wednesday remained a chaotic day being the final day of admissions based on first cut-offs. Many candidates along with their kin faced technical glitches while paying fees for the courses they got admissions in, the report said adding that the last day to pay fees is June 29. The timings of receiving fees might extend to midnight on the day, as per a senior official.

Meanwhile, taking a look at admissions in individual colleges of DU, the report quoting college administrations said that the Lady Shri Ram College for Women has approved admission of 96 students in its BA programme. Besides another 60 candidates were admitted across various other courses. With this, the college has almost fulfilled its seats for general category candidates and the subsequent lists were expected to be open mostly to reserved category of candidates. As many as 650 seats have been filled in North Campus and Hindu College, 450 admissions were approved in Kirori Mal College, while in South Campus Sri Venkateswara had a slow start with only 298 admissions against 1,058 seats, the report added.

As per a DU release issued earlier, the dates set for subsequent cut-off lists releases are 7 July, 13 July and 18 July after second cut-off on July 1.