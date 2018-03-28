  3. Delhi Police sets up SIT of Crime Branch to probe the alleged leak of CBSE’s Class 10 and 12 exam papers

Delhi Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of its Crime Branch to probe the alleged leak of CBSE's Class 10 and 12 examination papers.

Delhi Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of its Crime Branch to probe the alleged leak of CBSE’s Class 10 and 12 examination papers. “The SIT is headed by Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar. It will also have DCP and ACP rank officers conducting the probe,” Special Commissioner of Police R.P. Upadhayay told IANS. The SIT was formed after the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) registered two cases with the Crime Branch. The first case was registered on Tuesday evening about Class 12 economics question paper leak and the second related to leak of Class 10 maths paper was filed on Wednesday.

The examination for Class 12 economics paper was held on March 26 and the exam for Class 10 maths was conducted on Wednesday, hours before the CBSE announced its decision to re-conduct the two examinations. The new dates for the examinations and other details will be announced on the CBSE website within a week.

