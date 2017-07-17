Delhi Government threatens to stop funding some University of Delhi colleges

The University of Delhi was asked by the Delhi Government to form a governing body in every government-funded college. (PTI)

The University of Delhi was asked by the Delhi Government to form a governing body in every government-funded college. According to which every college must have a governing body with 15 members, out of which five memebers would be nominated by the government. The state government as on June 8, had written to DU asking it to speed up the notification for the governing body and to begin appointment of new staff in these colleges ‘only after constituting a new governing body’, as reported by Indian Express.

However, the Delhi University has deferred forming a governing body in government-funded colleges as they did not respond to the notice on time. Therefore, now the Delhi government is considering withholding funds to these colleges. As per the report, around 28 colleges are funded by the government, out of which 12 of them are fully funded which includes Shaheed Raj Guru College, Maharaja Agarsen College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. While the government provides 5 per cent grant to the 16 others. The remaining 95 per cent is given by the UGC. With non-compliance of its order, the government has threatened to withhold funds to colleges.

A government official was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “We are seriously considering stopping funding to all DU colleges. Why should we give money to them when our governing bodies cannot be constituted?”

At present, in these 28 Delhi Government-funded colleges, over 20,000 students are studying. Earlier, there were apprehensions that the Delhi Government will set up a separate university by taking over 12 DU colleges, fully-funded by it. And now, due to failure in forming a governing body the government is rethinking about providing funds to these colleges.