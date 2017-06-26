Delhi government rolls out reform programme for primary sections

The Delhi government has decided to develop the primary sections in its Sarvodaya schools as model ones and directed principals to take various steps in this regard. (Image: IE)

The Delhi government has decided to develop the primary sections in its Sarvodaya schools as model ones and directed principals to take various steps in this regard. “Although primary school education is the mandate of the municipal bodies in Delhi, since the government has been running Sarvodaya schools for many years, our vision is to develop these as model primary schools,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. “We are hopeful that the MCDs will emulate the Delhi government’s Sarvodaya schools and reform its 1,700 primary schools as well,” he said.

The Delhi government runs more than 400 Sarvodaya schools in the national capital. The school principals have been directed to appoint a primary section in-charge who will perform both administrative and academic duties. “Every classroom shall have four to five pin-up boards of varying sizes for creating a bright and lively ambiance. Special attention will be given by principals to the progress of children studying in primary classes,” a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

You may also like to watch:

“An additional sanitation worker will be deployed to cater to children studying in the primary classes. Special effort will be made to ensure toilets being used by children are always clean, and that they are taught to use them,” the official said. The in-charges will be responsible for encouraging a discourse among teachers on pedagogical matters. “An observation tool will also be provided to the in- charges for periodic supervision of classes. They will formulate activity-based learning modules and monitor the ‘register of learning outcomes’ so as to arrange for remedial classes for slow learners,” the official said.