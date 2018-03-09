  3. Delhi government invites proposals for developing ‘happiness curriculum’ in schools

Delhi government invites proposals for developing ‘happiness curriculum’ in schools

The Delhi government has invited proposals from organisations, universities and individuals for a partnership with its education department to develop a "happiness curriculum" for students.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2018 7:55 PM
Delhi government, happiness curriculum, Manish Sisodia, Directorate of Education, education department, activity based curriculum, delhi deputy cm Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month announced that the government planned to introduce a course in the next academic session, named “Happiness”. (PTI)

The Delhi government has invited proposals from organisations, universities and individuals for a partnership with its education department to develop a “happiness curriculum” for students. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month announced that the government planned to introduce a course in the next academic session, named “Happiness”. The course will be introduced for classes Nursery to 8. “The proposals are being sought for developing an activity-based curriculum for the new subject. The proposals can be sent by March 15 to happiness.doe@gmail.com,” an official statement said.

“The Directorate of Education (DoE) will invite select entries to participate in a national-level workshop that will be held towards the end of this month,” it added. The curriculum will include components that will instil self-awareness and care in the students, reduce stress and anxiety, help manage depression, build ability to focus on education and work and encourage creative and critical thinking.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top