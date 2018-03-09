Delhi government invites proposals for developing ‘happiness curriculum’ in schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month announced that the government planned to introduce a course in the next academic session, named “Happiness”. (PTI)

The Delhi government has invited proposals from organisations, universities and individuals for a partnership with its education department to develop a “happiness curriculum” for students. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month announced that the government planned to introduce a course in the next academic session, named “Happiness”. The course will be introduced for classes Nursery to 8. “The proposals are being sought for developing an activity-based curriculum for the new subject. The proposals can be sent by March 15 to happiness.doe@gmail.com,” an official statement said.

“The Directorate of Education (DoE) will invite select entries to participate in a national-level workshop that will be held towards the end of this month,” it added. The curriculum will include components that will instil self-awareness and care in the students, reduce stress and anxiety, help manage depression, build ability to focus on education and work and encourage creative and critical thinking.