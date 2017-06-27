Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tells NCERT, don’t let textbooks be used as political battlefield

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that textbooks should not be used as an ideological battleground between the left and the right. (PTI)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that textbooks should not be used as an ideological battleground between the left and the right. Sisodia says that the books should be children-centric. Sisodia who is also Delhi’s Education Minister made the comment at a crucial meeting of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT). The meeting had been chaired by Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and was attended by several state education ministers and officials of various states, according to newswire service PTI.

Sisodia made the comment in the backdrop of the 54th General Council meeting of the National Council of Education Research and Training. The aim of the meeting was to review the content of text books, implementation of learning outcomes, adequate supply of textbooks and recruitment of non-academic staff, as per the PTI report.

Sisodia while speaking at the NCERT General Council meeting stated governments in the past have used education to promote their narrative. Sisodia said ”Successive governments used education as an ideological battlefield to score political points and to push an agenda”. The AAP minister added that the text books designed by the school education body must be designed to suit the needs of the children, according to PTI.

Sisodia also said that the NCERT text books are confusing, incompetent and overloaded with text. Sisodia also presented an analysis of certain books by the council which was prepared by a team of teachers from Delhi’s government schools.

Last month NCERT invited suggestions from states and union territories seeking suggestions and feedback over any factual errors in textbooks and if any change was required in the text books. The deadline for these suggestions is June 30, as per the report.