DCET 2017 Result: KEA releases Diploma Common Entrance Test score card, document verification schedule at kea.kar.nic.in

DCET 2017 result date: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) releases Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2017 along with document verification schedule on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the website and the candidates who successfully qualify the examination can check the list of the various documents that will be needed at the time of the verification. The examination was held for admission to 2nd or 3rd Engineering Courses along with entry to 1st year Architecture course. The verification of the documents will begin tomorrow for both day and evening shift college. The document verification for Mysore and Bangalore evening colleges will begin on August 8, 2017.

The first allotment list will be released on August 18, 2017, which will be followed by the second and final allotment list that will be out on September 4, 2017 at 6 PM. Candidates who qualify the examination will have to report to college on September 7, 2017. Candidates can find the document verification schedule on the official website.

Steps to check DCET 2017 Result-

Step 1: Visit the Official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘DCET-Result’

Step 3: Now enter your DCET number

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

Note: Candidates who qualify the examination, must check the document verification schedule that will begin tomorrow!!