CUSAT 2017: Cochin Universtiy of Science and Technology invites applications for part time BTech Programme

CUSAT 2017: The Cochin Universtiy of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has opened the application process for its part time BTech Programme. The university has opened the application process for the course on July 26 and the last day for applying for the course is August 4, 2017. The university is offering the course in three streams, these streams are Mechanical engineering, Civil engineering and Chemical engineering. The programme is available to candidates who are technical professionals either native of Kerala or those who are employed in the state. The application form for the course is available on the official website of the www.cusat.ac.in. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for regular candidates and Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, according to an india.com report.

Candidates applying for the course need to have a diploma in engineering with at least 50% marks, as a minimum requirement. the university will have some relaxation in terms of minimum marks for candidates which belong to reserved categories. The relaxation for reserved category students will be as per the norm of the university for other B.Tech. programmes, as per the report.

Candidates who wish to apply for the course must send a Demand Draft (DD) in favour of the Registrar of the University. The DD should be payable at the Ernakulam branch of the State Bank of India. The printed application and the DD should be submitted to the registrar of the university by August 7, 2017. Interested candidates should send their applications to the Office of the Director, IRAA, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, Kerala.