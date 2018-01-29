ICAI exam schedule: CPT, IPCC and CA final 2018 exam datesheet released, check icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI exam schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) and CA final examinations on the official website. (Website)

ICAI exam schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) and CA final examinations on the official website. Students who have registered for the exam can log on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in – and check the datesheet. The online registration for the IPC will start from February 5, 2018, while the last date to submit the forms is February 26, 2018. All CA aspirants are suggested to apply on or before Feb 26. However, students can also apply till March 5 but for that, they have to pay the late fee of Rs 600.

Candidates will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium for answering papers. Detailed information will be found printed in the Guidance Notes, available on the official website. The exams will be held in 192 centres in India and four centres abroad.

ICAI has announced the date sheet for the Foundation Course, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations, which is mentioned below.

Foundation course exam: May 10, 12, 14 and 16 2018

IPCC exam group 1: May 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2018

IPCC exam group 2: May 11, 13 and 15, 2018

Final course exam group 1: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 2018

Final course exam group 2: May 10, 12, 14, 16, 2018

Internal taxation assessment test: May 10 and 12, 2018

Meanwhile, ICAI had on January 28 announced the results of IPC exam that was held in November 2017. The results are out on the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for IPCC examination that took place last year in November at 419 exam centres. IPCC is the first stage of the chartered accountancy curriculum wherein only working knowledge of core and allied subjects to accountancy profession is covered. This year, Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth from Ahmedabad has secured all Indian rank (AIR) 1. While Kolkata’s Susarla Aravind Jayaram and number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has grabbed the third position.