Students alert! ICAI CA CPT Admit Card December 2017 released, correction window-2 opens November 28, know details

CPT Admit Card Dec 2017: The CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) admit cards have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org. CA aspirants who are to appear for the examination can visit the official website to download the same. Candidates also need to keep in mind that the ‘Correction Window-2’ for the examination will start on the website from November 28, 2017 at 11 AM and end on December 9, 2017. Candidates can make the changes needed in their admit cards during this window only. As far as the Admit card for the exam is concerned, “Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the CPT December 2017 examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org. No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.”

For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to login to their Single-Sign On account on the website. The CPT examination for the aspirants is slated to take place on December 17. This year, ICAI will conduct the examination at 191 centers in India and five centers abroad.

ICAI CA CPT Admit Card Dec 2017: Here are the steps that you can follow to download the admit cards-

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Login using your Login ID (i.e. Registration Number) and password

Step 3: Click on the link in front of Admit Card

Step 4: Now download the same

CPT Admit Card Dec 2017: Here are some general instructions that the candidates need to keep in mind-

1. Immediately on downloading the admit card, please check whether the particulars printed therein are correct viz. Name, Roll No., Registration No., Language of Question paper Booklet, Examination Centre, etc. Please report to the Joint Secretary (Exams) immediately if any discrepancy is noticed.

2. A candidate must carry their admit card, black pen, HB pencil, eraser, sharpener to the examination centre.

3. Every candidate will find his roll no. written against the seat allotted and he should occupy the allotted seat only.

More about CA Common Proficiency Test-

CPT is the first examination which is required to be cleared by the students to become a Chartered Accountant (CA). The CPT 2017 examination will be held in two sessions. In the morning session, the Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Law paper will be conducted. The General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude will start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm. A minimum of 170 questions have to be attempted to pass the exam.