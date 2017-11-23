CPT admit card 2017: ICAI releases call letter for December exam at icaiexam.icai.org, here is how download

CPT admit card 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the admit cards of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam at icaiexam.icai.org. (Website)

CPT admit card 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the admit cards of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam at icaiexam.icai.org. The institute will hold the examination on December 17. Candidates who will appear in the examination can now visit the official website to download their admit card. This year, ICAI will conduct the examination at 191 centers in India and five centers abroad. Candidates must note that the institute will no longer send the admit card via post, therefore, all the students will have to download the e-admit card from the website and get the print out. If there is any error in the admit card then students can apply for correction from November 28 till December 9.

CPT admit card 2017: Here is how to download:-

1. Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on the CPT admit card link towards the left side of the page

3. A pdf file will open.

4. Read the instructions and click on the link displayed on the page

5. Enter the registration number and other details

6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and take a print out

CPT is the first examination which is required to be cleared by the students to become a Chartard Accountant (CA). The CPT 2017 examination will be held in two sessions. In the morning session, the Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Law paper will be conducted. The General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude will start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm. A minimum of 170 questions have to be attemped to pass the exam.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

The affairs of the ICAI are managed by a Council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988. The Council constitutes of 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and remaining 8 are nominated by the Central Government generally representing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.

Over a period of time the ICAI has achieved recognition as a premier accounting body not only in the country but also globally, for maintaining highest standards in technical, ethical areas and for sustaining stringent examination and education standards. Since 1949, the profession has grown leaps and bounds in terms of members and student base.