COMEDK UGET 2018 notification released; from eligibility, exam dates to application procedure, here is what you should know

COMEDK UGET 2018: The official notification for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) at comedk.org. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so as soon as the registration link of the exam is made available by COMEDK. The Consortium determines the merit of students in an effective, fair, transparent and non-exploitative testing procedure and has been floated by the Associations of Medical, Dental and Engineering private colleges for merit determination of students seeking admissions to the Member Institution. According to the information mentioned on te official website of COMEDK, currently, 150 Engineering colleges with around 20,000 seats, are affiliated to COMEDK.

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online computer based test and will be held at centres across the country to facilitate the students to take their exam closer to their homes and to minimize the cost of travel and other logistics. The said test will be held keeping in view the triple test criteria of being fair, transparent and non- exploitative and to ensure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

COMEDK UGET 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria that have been laid down by COMEDK-

For UG Engineering Courses:-

The qualifying examinations prescribed for admission for B.E. is second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by State / Central Government; the last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.

The General Merit candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% in respect of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually.

An attempt in the COMEDK Entrance Test seeking admission to Engineering courses is considered adequate for figuring in the rank list.

For UG Architecture Courses

The prescribed qualifying examination for admission to B. Arch course is second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects along with other subjects or a 10+3 Diploma recognized by Central / State Government and having obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% in the case of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka).

The candidates should have appeared for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture with a minimum score of 80 out of 200 marks for both General Merit and Category students.

There shall be no Entrance Test for candidates seeking admission to B. Arch Course

COMEDK UGET 2018: Exam dates-

As the official exam dates for the UGET 2018 exam are still to be released, the dates mentioned below are on the basis of last year’s Calendar of Events-

Start date for registration and issue of online Application for COMEDK UGET- February 2018

Last date for online payments and Last date for Submission of completed application online- April 2018

Start date for download of Test Admission Ticket on the website- May 2018

Last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket(TAT)- May 2018

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2017 Engineering Entrance Exam 2017- May 2018

Publishing of Final Answer keys- May 2018

COMEDK UGET 2018: Application Procedure-

Step 1: The Candidates have to register themselves at www.comedk.org.

Step 2: The candidates may access the How to Apply Document, general instructions and the explanation for filling the required fields through the link on the website

Step 3: All the details asked for in Registration /Application form are Mandatory

Step 4: E-mail ID and mobile number should remain the same till the Admission process is completed

Step 5: After successful registration, you will receive the User id and Password on your Mobile Number and E mail id which is unique & system generated.

Step 6: Login with your unique USER ID and PASSWORD to complete the application process. Click on EDIT button (Right-hand top corner) to be directed to Application Form