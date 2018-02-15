CMAT Result 2018 releasing today at aicte-cmat.in; here are details

CMAT Result 2018: The CMAT is a national level examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year.

CMAT Result 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will announce the results for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on Thursday, February 15 at 5 PM. The results will be announced for the candidates who appeared for the test on January 20, 2018. To download the results along with the score cards, the candidates need to visit the official website, aicte-cmat.in. Currently, the web page flashes a notification which says ‘Result declaration 15-Feb-2018 after 1700hrs’. Candidates who filed for an objection through the Objection Tracker, which was available on the website till January 27, will also be able to see the changes today itself.

CMAT Result 2018: Here are the steps to check your result-

1. Log on to the official website, www.aicte-cmat.in

2. On the home page, click on the tab that says ‘Past Results’

3. Enter the required information

4. Click on ‘Submit’

5. Download your result and score card

The CMAT is a national level examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year. It is a three-hour online test taken in one single session. It evaluates suitable candidates for admission in all Management programs. The segments covered under CMAT are Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The results of CMAT are considered pan-India at all AICTE approved universities and colleges. AICTE also prepares an all-India merit list based on the CMAT results. This AICTE CMAT score card and merit list are considered by all affiliated colleges for allowing admission to suitable management students.