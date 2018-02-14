CMAT Result 2018: AICTE to declare scores on February 15 at aicte-cmat.in, visit official website for updates

AICTE CMAT result 2018 to be declared soon!

CMAT result 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is all set to declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) results at aicte-cmat.in on February 15. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted on January 15, 2018 can visit the official website as soon as the result has been announced to check the same. The website of CMAT 2018 curretly shows a message that says ‘Result will be declared on 15-Feb-2018 after 1700hrs.’ Candidates also need to note that the Objection Tracker availble on the official website was availble only till January 27, 2018. Candidates who filled for objection during the same period will be able to see the change in the result itself.

CMAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted every year in a single session to evaluate the candidate’s ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. It is a national level examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for admission to management programmes.

CMAT Result 2018: Step to check result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT 2018 at aicte-cmat.in

Step 2: On the homepage, now click on the results tab

Step 3: Fill in all the required information

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

The test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs. CMAT scores are accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. On the basis of the scores secured by the candidates, AICTE will prepare a merit list that will be considered by all affiliated institutes for admitting students for admission.