CMAT 2018 registration date: Deadline ends, this is what students have to do now; exam centres, test, admit card, all details here

CMAT 2018 registration date: Candidates who have registered for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 are now gearing up for the examination which is going to take place on January 20, 2018. CMAT is a national level entrance examination that is conducted every year by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. This test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. AICTE ended the registration process for CMAT yesterday, December 25 and it will conduct the examination through a computer-based online test. The duration of the test will be of 3 hrs.

The exam centres of CMAT 2018 will be located in 73 cities across India. Candidates will be able to select the CMAT 2018 exam centre while filling up the application form by selecting the preferred city. Following are detailed information about test and its exams centres:

Name of the test: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018

Organiser of the test: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Status of registration: Closed

Date of test: January 20, 2018

Admit card release date: January 5, 2018

Total test marks: 400 (divided into 4 sections)

Total time for test: Duration of test is 180 minutes (3 hours)

Test pattern:

• Total number of questions are 100 (divided into 4 sections)

• There shall be negative marking for wrong answers, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted

• Questions will be based on Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness

Result of test: To be announced

Candidates will be able to select the CMAT 2018 exam centre while filling up the application form by selecting the preferred city. Candidates can choose up to three cities where their test venue or CMAT exam centre 2018 will be located. According to AICTE, the conducting body, applicants have to select three cities on the basis of their preference, out of which, the CMAT 2018 exam centre will be allotted as per the priority and availability.

CMAT Exam Centres 2018:

Candidates can check the list of exam cities from the table given below-

Agartala Chennai Indore Mangalore Shimla Ahmedabad Coimbatore Jabalpur Meerut Srinagar Ahmednagar Dhule Solan Mumbai Surat Allahabad Davangere Jaipur Mysore Trivandrum Mohali Dehradun Jammu Nagpur Udaipur Amravati Solapur Jamshedpur Nasik Vadodara Amritsar Delhi Jodhpur Navi Mumbai Varanasi Aurangabad Dhanbad Kanpur Noida Visakhapatnam Thane Dharwad Kochi Nanded Bhilai-Durg Bangalore Durgapur Kolhapur Panaji Bareilly Gulbarga Kolkata Patna Bhavnagar Gurgaon Faridabad Pune Bhopal Guwahati Kozhikode Ponda Bhubaneswar Gwalior Lucknow Rajkot Bhuj Ghaziabad Ludhiana Raipur Chandigarh Hyderabad Kadi Ranchi

How to select the CMAT Exam Centres 2018?

Candidates may follow the steps mentioned below to select CMAT Exam Centres 2018-

Step 1) Visit the official website of CMAT 2018 – aicte-cmat.in.

Step 2) Fill up the application form available on the website.

Step 3) In the test centre field, choose up to three cities of your choice in the order of preference. Be careful, as once the test cities are chosen, there will not be an option to change the cities after the application fee is paid.

Step 4) Paying the requisite application fee before submitting the form.

Candidates will come to know about the actual CMAT test centre 2018 once the CMAT 2018 admit card is released. Test takers have to appear for CMAT 2018 on the designated test centre only. Hence, they must ensure that they reach the correct CMAT 2018 exam centre on the day of the exam along with the admit card and photo identity card.