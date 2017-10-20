CMAT 2018 online application process: AICTE starts registration, log onto aicte-cmat.in to apply; last date December 18

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) at aicte-cmat.in. (Website)

CMAT 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) at aicte-cmat.in. Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination can apply by visiting the official website. AICTE will accept the application forms till December 18, 2017. The examination will be conducted on January 21 next year, according to the Indian Express. AICTE will conduct the examination through a computer-based online test. The duration of the test will be of 3 hrs.

In the examination, questions will be asked from subjects like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. All sections are 100 marks each and will carry 25 questions.

The AICTE also announced that a trial test for GMAT will be available from December 15, 2017. “Candidates are advised to go through them carefully to familiarize themselves with the screens, layout, and navigation,” the AICTE said, as per IE.

Here are the steps to apply for CMAT 2018:

1. Visit the official website– aicte-cmat.in

2. Then click on the link to register.

3: Fill your details in the fields provided.

4. Submit your application, fees.

5. Save and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Here are the Eligibility criteria for CMAT 2018:

1. Candidates must be a citizen of India.

2. A graduate degree in any discipline.

3. A final year students can also apply if their final results will be declared before the commencement of the 2018-19 academic year.

Around, 3500 AICTE approved B-schools are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others, as per IE.