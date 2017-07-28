CM V Narayanasamy urged to persuade PM Narendra Modi to grant exemption to Puducherry from NEET

Federation General secretary K Sugumaran said that the Chief Minister should lose no time in this regard as both students and parents are already in a dilemma whether the former would be able to do medicine this year. (Image: PTI)

The Federation of People’s Rights has requested Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to lead an all party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and persuade him to exempt Puducherry from NEET. Federation General secretary K Sugumaran said that the Chief Minister should lose no time in this regard as both students and parents are already in a dilemma whether the former would be able to do medicine this year. He said though the Puducherry government had already sent in a draft bill to the Centre for exempting the Union Territory from NEET, no follow up step had been taken to persuade the Centre to concede the plea.

Sugumaran said rural students would be specifically hit if admission was on the basis of NEET, which focuses on CBSE syllabus while those in the union territory have done their higher secondary course under State Board syllabus. In another release, former Rajya Sabha MP P Kannan hit out at the Chief Minister for having no clear thought on the hardships being faced by students in Puducherry following introduction of NEET based entrance test.

He said it was mind boggling that the government had ‘hastily’ conducted counselling through Centralised Admission committee on July 22 and 23 and admitted students to private medical colleges under the government quota. Now seats under management quota alone are to be filled. Kannan, a former Health Minister, also said that if the Puducherry government was genuinely interested in protecting students, it should have joined hands with the Tamil Nadu government and filed a petition in the Supreme Court to seek exemption of Puducherry from NEET.