CLAT 2018 online registration begins; from how to apply to eligibility criteria, details here

CLAT 2018: The exam to take place on May 13.

CLAT 2018: The online process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has started and candidates can visit its official website clat.ac.in to register for the same. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 13. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi is the organising body for the exam. While the Nuals Kochi is conducting the exam this year, it was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna earlier. CLAT is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. The result of the exam provides a list of candidates on the basis of merit-cum-preference to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/Post-Graduate (PG) programmes. For online registration, candidates need to have scanned copies of passport size photograph and signature. Application fee for General/ OBC/ Specially Abled Persons and other category candidates is Rs 4000 while for SC/ST category Rs 3500.

Here are the steps to apply for CLAT 2018:

Step 1: Visit official website clat.ac.in.

Step 2: Register at the CLAT 2018 by entering personal details- email id and mobile number.

Step 3: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system. Also an email and SMS indicating the number and password will be sent.

Step 4: Use this Provisional Registration Number and Password to log in to fill the Online Application.

CLAT 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

For UG Programme-

• There will be no upper age limit for UG Programme in CLAT 2018

• As regards minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2), the candidates must have secured: Forty five percent (45%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/Specially Abled Persons (SAP) and other categories, and Forty Percent (40%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories.

• Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April, 2018 are also eligible to appear in the CLAT-2018 online examination. However, they shall be required to produce an evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission.

• The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.

For PG Programme-

• The candidates must have minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying examination [i.e. LL.B./Five-Year Integrated LL.B. (Hons.)/any other equivalent exams] as under: Fifty five percent (55%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/Specially Abled Persons (SAP) and other categories, and Fifty percent (50%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories.

• The candidate must have passed/appeared in the final semester/final year examination of the qualifying examination on the date of his/her admission.

• In case of candidates who have appeared in the qualifying examination, he/she may submit his/her final result of qualifying examination within the time frame prescribed by the respective University/Institute. Till then such candidates may be given provisional admission.

CLAT 2018 Syllabus:

UG Programme: Scope and coverage of questions under different subject areas:

– English including comprehension - General Knowledge and Current Affairs: - Mathematics - Legal Aptitude - Logical Reasoning

CLAT 2018 Exam Pattern:

For UG Programme-

• Maximum Marks: 200

• Duration of CLAT-2018 Exam: 02:00 Hours

• Multiple-Choice Questions: 200 questions of one mark each

• Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

• Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

For PG Programme-

• Maximum Marks: 150

• Duration of CLAT-2018 Exam: 02:00 Hours

• Multiple-Choice Questions: 150 questions of one mark each

• Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

• Syllabus: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other Law Subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR etc.