CLAT 2018: From application date, syllabus to eligibility; here is what you should know

CLAT 2018: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi has released the application date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 at clat.ac.in. The exam is slated to take place on May 13 and the application process for the same will take place from January 2018. While the Nuals Kochi is conducting the exam this year, it was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna earlier. CLAT is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. The result of the exam provides a list of candidates on the basis of merit-cum-preference to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/Post-Graduate (PG) programmes. From application date, syllabus to eligibility, check out the important details of CLAT here-

CLAT 2018 Application:

The application form for CLAT-2018 shall be filled Online only.

The online application form has to be accessed from the CLAT-2018 website (www.clat.ac.in).

The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT-2018 online application webpage by using personal e-mail ID and mobile number.

To register an application, choose the tab “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” and enter Name, Email-id and Mobile number.

A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system. An Email and SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will be sent. Use this Provisional Registration Number and Password to log in to fill the Online Application.

The Name of the candidate and the parents should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify their candidature.

CLAT 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

For UG Programme-

There will be no upper age limit for UG Programme in CLAT 2018

As regards minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2), the candidates must have secured: Forty five percent (45%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/Specially Abled Persons (SAP) and other categories, and Forty Percent (40%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April, 2018 are also eligible to appear in the CLAT-2018 online examination. However, they shall be required to produce an evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission.

The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.

For PG Programme-

The candidates must have minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying examination [i.e. LL.B./Five-Year Integrated LL.B. (Hons.)/any other equivalent exams] as under: Fifty five percent (55%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/Specially Abled Persons (SAP) and other categories, and Fifty percent (50%) marks in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories.

The candidate must have passed/appeared in the final semester/final year examination of the qualifying examination on the date of his/her admission.

In case of candidates who have appeared in the qualifying examination, he/she may submit his/her final result of qualifying examination within the time frame prescribed by the respective University/Institute. Till then such candidates may be given provisional admission.

CLAT 2018 Syllabus:

UG Programme: Scope and coverage of questions under different subject areas:

– English including comprehension

– General Knowledge and Current Affairs:

– Mathematics

– Legal Aptitude

– Logical Reasoning

CLAT 2018 Exam Pattern:

For UG Programme-

Maximum Marks: 200

Duration of CLAT-2018 Exam: 02:00 Hours

Multiple-Choice Questions: 200 questions of one mark each

Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

For PG Programme-