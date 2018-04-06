  3. Class 10th Board Results: Where and how to check subject scores of CBSE, ICSE and state boards

Class 10th boards results: With the scare of having to sit for a re-exam gone for many class X students under CBSE, the next big picture they have to look up is the results.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 8:54 PM
With the scare of having to sit for a re-exam gone for many class X students under CBSE, the next big picture they have to look up is the results. Soon, many education boards in the country will be coming up with the results for class X examinations. Ever state education board in India along with CBSE and ICSE will pin the results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. However, there are many state education board who post their results on various other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Punjab School Education Board is one of the boards who will post their results on one such third party websites.

Education boards of states like Andra Pradesh and Telangana will post the results on manabadi.com. However, other than the websites mentioned earlier, students can visit the respective official websites that are run by the state education board to check the results as well as to keep themselves updated with all the latest updates. In order to check the complete list of state education board run website, take a look at the list below.

Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE) Official Websites
CBSE cbse.nic.in
ICSE cisce.org
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bse.ap.gov.in
Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh apdhte.nic.in
Board of Secondary Education, Assam sebaonline.org
Bihar School Examination Board biharboard.ac.in
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board gseb.org
Board of School Education, Haryana bseh.org.in
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education hpbose.org
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education jkbose.jk.gov.in
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board kseeb.kar.nic.in
Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board keralapareekshabhavan.in
Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh mpbse.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Board of Secondary Education, Manipur bsem.nic.in
Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura mbose.in
Mizoram Board of School Education mbse.edu.in
Nagaland Board of School Education nbsenagaland.com
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha bseodisha.ac.in
Punjab School Education Board pseb.ac.in
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu dge.tn.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in
Tripura Board of Secondary Education tbse.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad upmsp.edu.in
Uttarakhand Board of School Education ubse.uk.gov.in
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education wbbse.org

