Children’s Day 2017: Here are 5 must have e-learning apps for students

Children’s Day 2017: Most college and school going children have a smartphone and are more aware of the latest technology trends than their parents. With the use of more and more smartphones, a number of companies have come up with different mobile applications to make learning easy and more effective. With the help of these applications, parents will not have to worry if their children are hooked on to their phones, they can be assured that their wards are learning something out of it. Here is a pick of five apps that can help your children-

1. BYJU’S – The Learning App: As its tagline says, ‘Fall in Love with learning!’ BYJU’S with its engaging features makes for a very useful learning app. Children can enjoy the process of learning not just for exams, but for life with the video lessons, complete syllabus coverage, chapter wise tests for Class 7-12, detailed analysis, personal mentors & guides along with adaptive learning that are provided by BYJU’S. It has a 4.6 rating on Google Play and needs a 4.2 and up Android system to function.

2. Dictionary.com: With a 4.6 rating on Google Play, Dictionary.com is the leading free English dictionary app for Android – with over 2,000,000 definitions and synonyms. The app has features like Word of the Day, Audio pronunciation, Voice search, Articles, Slideshows, Favorite words and search history, Word origin, Local lookups, Spelling suggestions and Advanced learner’s dictionary. Knowing the meaning of a word just got easier with the help of these apps that are so handy.

3. Lumosity – Brain Training: Created by the Lumos Labs, Inc, Lumosity – Brain Training application that is available in the Google Play store is an Editor’s choice top education app. With a 4.2 rating on Play store, the apps offer a comprehensive brain training program with 30+ brain games. Lumosity challenges the memory, attention and more. It has carefully curated sets of games that use your training habits and preferences to target different ways to train your brain. This app is a must-have for all the children as it makes studying more fun and in turn activates different parts of the brain.

4. TED: Another Editor’s choice application available on Google Play with a 4.6 rating is TED that has been created by the TED Conferences LLC. Like the TEDx talk shows, TED has a video library of the entire TED Talks with subtitles in over 100 languages. One can listen to episodes of the acclaimed TED Radio Hour podcast, a co-production of NPR and TED. It is a great app for motivation as the Talks from remarkable people on different topics can surprise your own psychology.

5. My Class Schedule: Timetable: As the world is getting ahead in a more digital ways, gone are the days when students actually made their schedules on paper. The My Class Schedule keeps the life of the students organised. The main feature of My Class Schedule is its timetable that shows your schedule for any particular day or week. This app will not only keep you informed about your upcoming classes, but also reminds you of exams and unfinished homework. It has a 4.1 rating on the Google Play store.