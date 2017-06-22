Bihar Board 10th result 2017 officially declared, Get results faster, BSEB results 2017 online at biharboard.ac.in and bihar.indiaresults.com

Bihar Board 10th result 2017 to be declared at 1 pm.

After weeks of delay, the Bihar Board 10th result 2017 was finally declared at 1 pm online at biharboard.ac.in and bihar.indiaresults.com. Students can go these websites to check their results and download it. Bihar Class 10 results were conducted in the state from March 1 to 8, 2017 and the students had appeared for six subjects including three languages. Apart from this, they were also given the option to appear in a seventh optional subject. The result has been delayed twice so far but will out this afternoon.

Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on June 20. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website of Bihar board – biharboard.ac.in to stay updated about the date and time of declaration. Since the Bihar 12th results sparked some controversies, all eyes are now on class 10th result. Top 20 toppers were even asked to meet the BSEB officials before the declaration but according to a report by the Indian Express, some of them failed to do so.

Even though the Bihar Board has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks, the officials are hopeful that things will improve in the coming days. According to the Indian Express report, the BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishore said that the 12th exam results should be taken in the right spirit, and a step towards ensuring quality education. “We introduced a barcoding to protect the identity of candidates during evaluation, besides ensuring fair examination,” Kishore said. Last year too a major scam came into light leading to arrest of many senior officials.

Even this year, a Class 12th topper from Arts stream was accused in a similar scam. This year’s Bihar Class 12th topper Ganesh Kumar sparked a new controversy as he was unable to answer simple questions about the subjects he scored the maximum marks in despite being the class 12 Science and Arts topper. Ganesh Kumar allegedly also faked his age. Kumar claimed to be 24-year-old but turned out to be 41-year-old.

Last year, Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on May 29 and there was a sharp dip of 26 percent in the pass percentage ratio. Back then, a total 15.47 lakh students took the class 10 exams, of whom 8.21 lakh students failed, reported Indian Express. The Board has partnered with indiaresults.com for the declaration of results but some other portals are also likely to announce the result.

Interestingly, this year the Bihar Board had introduced four different sets of questions for both Matric and Intermediate board examinations. However, about 64 per cent students of class 12 were unhappy with their result which lead to massive protests by the students, reported the Indian Express.

To check their scores online the candidates first need to go to the official websites – biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Once you log in, then click on ‘Bihar Board matric result 2017’. Enter the required details like roll number, mobile, email address etc and view your marks. You can also take a print out of your result from there.

According to the figures given by ABP News, this year’s pass percentage has been recorded at 51%. This means 49% students have failed this year. This year 17 lakh 23 thousand students have appeared for the exam.