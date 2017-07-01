ICAI New Curriculum: PM Narendra Modi to launch new CA courses today at around 7 PM

ICAI New Curriculum: The launch of the new course curriculum will be done by PM Narendra Modi.

ICAI New Curriculum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 will launch new Chartered Accountancy (CA) Course curriculum at the 68th Chartered Accountants Day Celebration conducted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The Institute announced the news through a Twitter post, which read, “New Curriculum of CA Course will be launched by Shri @narendramodi ji, at around 7 PM on 1st July, 2017 at IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.” A panel discussion among Union Ministers and Senior Government officers and industry representatives on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will also take place at the event. The historic new tax regime was launched at the stroke of midnight on June 30 at Parliament’s Central Hall.

While the launch of the new course curriculum will be done by PM Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister along with Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia will also be present at the event. ICAI President CA Nilesh S Vikamsey and Vice- President CA Naveen N D Gupta will be presiding over the 68th Chartered Accountants Day Celebration.

New Curriculum of CA Course will be launched by Shri @narendramodi ji, at around 7 PM on 1st July, 2017 at IG Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WcZQTxlrri — ICAI (@theicai) July 1, 2017

Earlier in the week, ICAI President announced changes in its syllabus and exam pattern which will be applicable from July 1. “The issue with the CA course is it’s easy to enter, difficult to exit,” he said. Further while talking about the difficulty level of the examination, Vikamsey said, “We are going to make it only slightly difficult, not as difficult as medical and engineering exam. We just hope to improve the input/output ratio with this move.” Conducted on three levels, the tests will now be held on both objective and subjective basis, with 200 marks accorded to each form, according to an IANS report.