CGBSE 10th Results 2017 declared: Chhattisgarh board candidates can visit web.cgbse.net for latest updates

CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results declared (PTI)

CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results: The wait is over for the candidates who appeared for Class 10th board examination in Chhattisgarh as CGBSE has announced the results on April 21, 2017 at 10 AM. Students can now download the results as the link has been activated on the official website by the board. The results of both general and vocational courses of Class 10th have been declared together today. Over 4 lakh students had reportedly appeared for the Class 10th board examination. Established in the year 2000, CGBSE is the government-run school education board for the state of Chhattisgarh. It undertakes the responsibility of the development and promotion of education in the state. The board recognised all the major high schools, higher secondary schools that are located in the state and also take all major steps to raise the standard of education in the state.

Here’s how to download CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results:

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 10 result’ available under ‘Exam results’

Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print out of the same for future reference.

NOTE: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself.

With the start of the new academic season, the entrance exam season has also begun. Recently the Central Board of Secondary Education released the answer keys of the JEE (Mains) Exam 2017, while the results will soon be announced by April 27. The admit card of NEET-UG 2017 will also be released soon on April 22.