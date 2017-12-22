CGBSE 10th, 12th timetable 2018 released, check full Chhattisgarh Board exam schedule here

CGBSE 10th, 12th timetable 2018: While this year the exams are starting in the month of March 2018, the board exams last year started in the month of February. (Photo: IE)

CGBSE 10th, 12th timetable 2018: The board exam timetable for class 10th and 12th have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates who are prepping up to appear for the exam can check out the full exam schedule below to prepare for their examinations accordingly. The candidates can also visit the official website of the board to check the timetable. The examination will begin at 9 am to 12:15 pm. While this year the exams are starting in the month of March 2018, the board exams last year started in the month of February. Mentioned below is the full exam schedule. Class 10th and 12th students are advised to take the exams schedule seriously as prepare accordingly.

CGBSE class 10 time table 2018

March 5: Mathematics

March 8: First Language (Hindi, English, Marathi and Urdu)

March 10: Social Science

March 13: Science

March 15: Third Language (Sanskrit, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Sindhi, Malyalam, Kannad, Odiya)

March 17: Second or third language (Hindi)

March 21: Second or third language (English)

March 23: Retail Industry, IT Application, Automobile, Health care and Agriculture

March 26: Music for blind students and painting for speech and hearing impaired students

March 28: Environmental Science

CGBSE Class 12 time table 2018

March 7: Environmental Science

March 9: First Language (Hindi, English, Marathi and Urdu)

March 12: Second Language (Hindi, Sanskrit, English Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Sindhi, Malyalam, Kannad, Odiya)

March 14: Biology, Elements of Science,Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art and Elements of Science

March 16: Indian Music, Drawing and Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Home Science Anatomy Physiology, Social Science, Psychology, Home Science Anatomy Physiology

March 20: History, Physics, Elements of Commerce and Management, Elements of Science and Maths for Agricultural, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition

March 22: Computer Application

March 24: Geography

March 26: Retail marketing management, IT, automobile service technician

March 27: Maths

March 28: Commercial maths

March 31: Sanskrit (Humanities Group), Sanskrit Specific (First language)

April 2: Economics, Physical Science, Applied Economic and Commercial Geography, Industrial organisation, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First Aid.