CGBSE 10th result 2017 topper list: Chhattisgarh Board declares result, here are the top candidates; check cgbse.net for updates

The CGBSE result 2017 is available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.net or results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th result 2017 toppers list: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th examination on April 21, 2017 at 10 AM. The CGBSE result 2017 is available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.net or results.cg.nic.in, in which about 4 lakh students has reportedly appeared for the Class 10th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year. Candidates can go and check their results on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.net. CGBSE has declared the results of High School Examination Result, High School Vocational Examination Results and High School Deaf Dumb Blind Examination Results. Here are the top candidate list. As can be seen, many candidates are sharing the same position and we provide here the names of the top 10 positions – in all there are 27 names:

1st- Chetan Agrawal- 98.17%

2nd- Vinita Patel- 97.67 %

3rd- Karan Sahu- 97.33 %

3rd- Dewashish Patel- 97.33 %

3rd- Aman Kumar- 97.33 %

4th- Mahendra Kumar Behra- 97.17 %

5th- Lucky Dewangan- 97.00 %

5th- Vivek Kumar Ratrey- 97.00 %

5th- Yogendra Verma- 97.00 %

5th- Suraj Kumar Prajapati- 97.00 %

6th- Yugesh Kumar Kaiwart- 96.83 %

6th- Raj Patel- 96.83 %

6th- Sandeep Kumar- 96.83 %

6th- Anup Bhagat- 96.83 %

7th- Vivek Prakash- 96.67 %

7th- Narendra Prajapati- 96.67 %

7th- Vaishali- 96.67 %

7th- Rahul Barai- 96.67 %

8th- Satish Kumar- 96.50 %

8th- Kshama Devi Rajput- 96.50 %

9th- Sumit Nayak- 96.33 %

9th- Tripti Dewangan- 96.33 %

9th- Muskan- 96.33 %

10th- Shreshtha Gupta- 96.17 %

10th- Deepa- 96.17 %

10th- Virendra Singh Rajput- 96.17 %

10th- Udit Kumar Dewangan- 96.17 %

Here’s how to download CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results:

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 10 result’ available under ‘Exam results’

Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print out of the same for future reference.

The board was established under the Government of Chhattisgarh on 20th of September, 2001, which is after the formation of the Chhattisgarh state. Every year, the CG board has the main responsibility of organising the CGBSE 10th and 12th examinations for the students pursuing under the CGBSE board at the school level along with that, it also conducts the Diploma as well as Professional course examinations every year and issues the respective results through the official website of the board. Through the official portal, the students will also be able to get many more details that are related to education.