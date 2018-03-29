CG Vyapam TET result 2018: Scorecards, final answer key for Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test released at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, check how to download

CG Vyapam TET result 2018: CG Vyapam Chhattisgarh has announced the result and final answer key 2018 for Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2017) on the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. (Website)

CG Vyapam TET result 2018: CG Vyapam Chhattisgarh has announced the result and final answer key 2018 for Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2017) on the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) (Vyapam Chhattisgarh) had organised CG TET 2017 on December 17, last year across the state of Chattisgarh. This exam was conducted for candidates who are aspiring to serve as teachers of Class I to V and Class VI to VIII in the state’s government schools. There were two parts of the exams – Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates who had appeared for Paper-I and Paper-II can now download their result by visiting the official website.

The result contains the names of the candidates who have cleared the exam. After clearing the written test, the qualifying candidates will now eligible for a personal interview round. Final selections will be made on the basis of the second round. More details about the exam are as follows:

Details Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017

Name of the Exam: Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 (CG TET 2017)

Conducting Authority: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board

Posts Included: Primary and Upper Primary Teacher

Exam Level: State Level

CG Vyapam TET result 2018: How to check

The candidates who were eagerly waiting for CG TET 2017 results, may check their results following these steps:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of CG TET 2017- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Step 2) Click on the results link given on the hompage under ‘छत्तीसगढ़ शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (TET17)- 2017 के Final Answer | Result ’

Step 3) Click on either of link given as “Primary (TET) Examination Result” or “Upper Primary (TET) Examination Result”

Step 4) A new web page will appear, enter your roll number in the given field

Step 5) Submit the details

Step 6) Check results

Step 7) Download the result and take a printout for further reference

By clicking on the Answer tab given under the above-mentioned notification, the candidates can download the Final Answer Keys of Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 for Paper-I and Paper-II.

All the best!