CEE Kerala LLB course admissions 2017: First allotment list released, admissions start today; Visit cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala LLB course admissions 2017: The first phase of allotment for admission to integrated five-year LLB courses has been released by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala on Monday, August 13. The first phase of centralised allotment for admission in government and private self-financing law colleges for the academic year 2016-17 is out on the official website, The Indian Express reported. Candidates can check for details by visiting cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment has been done on the basis of the online options registered by candidates.

The candidates have to report for admission to the principal of the allotted colleges from August 14 to 18, for all those who have received their allotment. In case, candidates do not report for admission from 14 August to 18 August, as mentioned in the official notification, they will lose their allotment along with the options of the higher order. CEE will not be considered for further allotments.

CEE Kerala allotment result 2017 – how to check ranks

Candidates may follow the steps mentioned below to check CEE Kerala allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘CEE Kerala allotment results 2017’on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details like hall ticket, date of birth and other details in the respective fields provided

Step 4: The allotment memo will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out for the future purpose

The details like candidate’s roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any and other information are available on the allotment memo, as per the note on the official website of CEE said. The candidate shall take a print out of the allotment memo. In case of any query, candidates can call on the helpline numbers: 0471- 2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104.