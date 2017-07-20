CEE Kerala first allotment 2017 for PG Pharmacy Courses starts; here’s how to register cee.kerala.gov.in

The rank list is based on the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2017. (CEE website)

CEE Kerala first allotment 2017: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) has begun its first allotment for the Post Graduate courses in Pharmacy on July 19. The rank list is based on the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2017, according to NDTV. Candidates can register for the Masters in Pharmacy course at the website cee.kerala.gov.in. While the GPAT scores decide the allotment but in the case of a tie, the candidate with higher marks in B.Pharm would be placed higher on the list. Here is how you can register for the CEE Kerala M.Pharm first allotment:

1. Go to the official CEE website (cee.kerala.gov.in)

2. Click on M.Pharm 2017 – Candidate Portal, the first present active link

3. Enter Application Number and Password, and Login

4. Download the Data Sheet which would be needed during the admission process in colleges later

5. Click on the Registration option

6. Register the required course options and Submit

The last date for Registration is July 23, 2017, till 5 p.m. The candidates whose online application has not been accepted due to insufficient requirements must submit all the documents by July 21, 2017 till 5 p.m. A notification by the CEE states, “Candidates allotted to courses, and who remit the fee as prescribed, should take admission in the college allotted as per the schedule prescribed by the CEE. Candidates who do not remit the prescribed fees/take admission will lose their allotment as well as the claims for further online allotments, if any.”

The fees will be paid between July 26 and July 27. General candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000 to the CEE apart from the tuition fees to the colleges. While SC/ST/OEC candidates are exempted from the fees, they will have to pay Rs 1,000 to the CEE for accepting the allotment.