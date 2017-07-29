CEE AMPAI-Masters-2017: Last date August 1, here is how to apply both online and offline

CEE AMPAI-MASTERS-2017-WB is an entrance examination conducted by the Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes, for admission to Post Graduate Programs for admission to certain courses. (Source: IE)

The date of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) AMPAI-MASTERS-2017-WB has been announced. It will be held on August 6. CEE AMPAI-MASTERS-2017-WB is an entrance examination conducted by the Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI), for admission to Post Graduate Programs for admission to certain courses, included two years Full-Time MBA Course, three years Full-Time MCA Course, two years Full-Time M.Tech Course and two years Full-Time M.Pharm Course, in the state of West Bengal, through minority quota. The candidates who wish to appear in the examination can apply both online and offline against a fee of Rs 200, as per a notification issued on the official website. For online application, the candidates need to visit www.ampai.in. The last date of application is August 1 till 4 pm.

Here are the steps to apply online and offline:

– ONLINE Registration for Application to CEE-AMPAI-2017-WB:

Step 1: Click on link: “Apply online” at www.ampai.in and register at AMPAI website by providing name and a valid e-mail id at the “New Online Registration” section. A unique password shall be mailed to the e-mail you have provided.

Step 2: You need to re-visit www.ampai.in and go to the login page. This time you need to use the “Existing Users Login” section where you can enter your e-mail id and the password sent to you on email and proceed to fill and submit the on-line application form of CEE-AMPAI-2017-WB.

This form can be saved online and the details can be edited later at multiple instances, but submitted only once. Submission needs to be completed before the due date. Once the online application form is submitted, this form is final and details in the said form cannot be altered or changed anymore. Students are requested to exercise caution or get in touch with AMPAI Helpline numbers when facing any difficulty. Candidate shall receive e-mail intimation once the application form for CEE-AMPAI-2017-WB has been successfully submitted.

Step 3: The candidate next needs to make a payment of Rs. 200/- [Rupees Two Hundred only] by the online payment gateway.

Step4: The candidate needs to save the online payment receipt generated after successful acceptance of the payment and preserve this document carefully in his/her possession. This receipt shall be required later at the time of counselling and admission.

An SMS will be sent to the mobile number provided by each candidate after successful completion of the online registration process.

– OFFLINE Registration for Application to CEE-AMPAI-2017-WB:

Step 1: Candidates can download the Application Form from www.ampai.in. i.e the candidate needs to visit www.ampai.in and download a pdf copy of the Application form from the appropriate link.

Step 2: The candidate needs to take a printout of the downloaded form, fill up the necessary fields

Application Fee of Rs.200/- has to be paid by DD in favour of “Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes”or “AMPAI” payable at Kolkata.

Duly filled up Application Form along with Examination fee can be submitted either in person or by post to the following address:

AMPAI Office, Dwarka Building, 1st Floor, 7, Sarat Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal.Pin – 700 020.

An SMS will be sent to the mobile number provided by each candidate after receiving the Application Form.

The candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website.