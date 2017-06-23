CBSE withdraws review petition filed in Orissa HC

The CBSE today withdrew its plea seeking the Orissa High Court to review its June 7 interim order to the board to evaluate afresh the answer scripts of some class XII students, whose results were published in May this year.(PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education withdrew the review petition it had filed last week in the Orissa High Court, CBSE sources said here. The sources said the CBSE withdrew the petition on an intervention by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who along with Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi on Thursday had assured the parents of the aggrieved students that seeking reevaluation of the answer sheets was genuine and within the provisions of the rules governing the examinations.

The Orissa High Court, while hearing a bunch of petitions by students alleging discrepancies in marks awarded to them, had ordered reevaluation of papers of at least 181 students in two separate orders. While the Board has already reevaluated at least 51 papers of 18 students by engaging experts and published their revised results, at least 159 more students have obtained court orders for fresh evaluation.