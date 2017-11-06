CBSE UGC NET 2017: Over 17,000 candidates appear in Patna, here is what examinees say

CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma has said more than 75% of the registered candidates appeared in the examination across the country. (Website)

UGC NET 2017: This year more than 17,000 candidates have appeared at 38 centres in Patna for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 which was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday. CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma has said more than 75% of the registered candidates appeared in the examination across the country. Approximately, 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, including 4,09,439 boys, 5,19,557 girls and 3 transgenders.

Candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted on the basis of subjects selected by the candidates among the listed 84 subjects. The CBSE is now expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year at www.cbsenet.nic.in. However, the board maintained that the exact dates will be notified later.

According to the officials, the examination was conducted under the strict vigilance of schoolteachers and officials of the board, including observers and invigilators. Earlier, the CBSE said, “The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in on payment of Rs.1000/- per question.” The UGC NET maintained that the CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. Candidates who appeared in examination has said overall the examination was moderate. “Some questions were tricky, but I am relieved there is no negative marking,” he added.