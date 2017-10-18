CBSE UGC NET 2017: Admit cards released; visit cbsenet.nic.in to download; exam date 5 November

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. (Website)

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website – cbsenet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 5, Sunday. CBSE will conduct NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country. As per the website, the application process for the same ended on September 11 this year. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered eligible for the post of assistant professors.

How the exam will be conducted:

The exam will be divided into three papers – Paper 1, 2 and 3.

• Papers 1 and 2 will include 50 questions for 100 marks which candidates will have 1 hour and 15 minutes to answer.

• Paper 3 will contain 75 questions for 150 marks which candidates will have 2.5 hours to answer.

• Paper 1 will contain questions on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness.

• Paper 2 and 3 will include questions on the subject selected by the candidate.

Qualification criteria:

As per the report by the Indian Express, the UGC has changed the NET qualifying criteria this year.

• General category candidates: The minimum qualifying marks (aggregate) are 40 per cent.

• Reserved category: 35 per cent marks are required for in all three papers.

• Top six per cent of the candidates appeared in all three papers will be declared NET qualified by CBSE.

How to download CBSE UGC NET 2017 admit card

Below are the steps mentioned for the candidates who wish to download the admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that directs you to the page for downloading the admit card – ‘Login for Admit Card and Image Correction-NET November 2017’

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future purposes