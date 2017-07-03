CBSE revaluation 2017 class 12: Good news for students, revaluation of marks starts today; last date July 7. (PTI)

CBSE revaluation 2017 class 12: In some good news for lakhs of students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board will accept requests for a re-evaluation of Class 12th. In a report by Deccan Chronicle, the deadline to apply for evaluation is 7 July. CBSE will consider re-evaluation for for Class 12th, along with two English electives offered by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and CBSE. According to the report, a notification by CBSE which said,”Request for a maximum 10 questions in theory portion in twelve subjects will be entertained at the rate of Rs 100 per question. Request for scrutiny of the marks will only be accepted once.” Students must note that only those who applied earlier for the photocopy of their answer sheets can apply for revaluation. The decision to re-start re-evaluation of answer sheets of Class 12 students came after the Delhi High Court had questioned the education board for scrapping the re-evaluation system.

CBSE had decided to do away with the re-evaluation system this year but the decision was not welcomed by the Delhi High Court. The Court had accepted a petition filed by some students challenging the CBSE’s decision, according to Firstpost.

You may also like to watch:



The board stated,”The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which would be available on the website along with the question paper and then submit an application for scrutiny in the required question(s) with reasoning,”.