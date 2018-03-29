  3. CBSE re-exam LIVE Updates: Big breakthrough! Alleged leak mastermind held in Delhi, sold question paper copies for Rs. 10,000

CBSE re-test Live update: In the wake of the re-examination for two board exam papers announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, a group of students have started a protest at Jantar Mantar today.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 12:07 PM
CBSE LIVE, cbse retest, CBSE reexamination, cbse.nic.in, cbse paper leak, cbse class 12th, cbse class 10th, cbse maths paper, cbse economics paper, cbse live updates, cbse students protest, Central Board of Secondary Education, education news CBSE re-exam Live Updates: The board on March 28 announced its decision to conduct re-exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that the question papers had been leaked.

CBSE re-test Live update: In the wake of the re-examination for two board exam papers announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, a group of students have started a protest at Jantar Mantar today. The board on March 28 announced its decision to conduct re-exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that the question papers had been leaked. The board released a circular informing about the re-examination and said dates and other details for it would be posted on the board’s website. “The board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to upholding the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations for the following subjects,” it said.

12:00 PM: Students protesting at Jantar Mantar against CBSE paper leak said, “either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither.” ‘We want justice’ slogans being raised.

